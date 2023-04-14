Colin Farrell honoured on Time’s 100 Most Influential People list

Colin Farrell has been honoured on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list.

The Dubliner was listed in the Artists category, alongside other huge names such as Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Salma Hayek, Aubrey Plaza and Zoe Saldana.

Actress Nicole Kidman said of The Banshees of Inisherin star: “When Colin Farrell and I starred together in the 2017 films The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, I felt like I had found both my knight in shining armour and my partner in crime.”

“He was very emotionally open with me, and I’m very protective of him,” Nicole admitted.

“I admire his tenacity, his resilience, and his great sense of humour. He’s got such an Irish kind of sensibility.”

The 55-year-old then described Colin as “an actor’s actor”.

“He’s not frightened of tone or genre, and he’s very present. Ego is not attached to his performances. You really see that in the longevity of his nearly 30-year-long career.”

Nicole admitted Colin “has always been about doing the work and not about building up his stardom or legacy”.

“As a result, he’s risen to the top – and this year, he received his first Oscar nomination for his incredible performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“It’s lovely to see someone who’s been so resilient and committed and pure finally being lauded for what he does. He also seems to look younger every year.”

You can check out Time Magazine’s full list of the 100 Most Influential People here.