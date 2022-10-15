Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson joined by host of famous faces at the Irish premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were joined by a host of famous faces at the Irish premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.

The premiere took place at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin on Friday evening, ahead of the film’s release on October 21.

The Oscar-tipped movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, is set on a fictional Irish island in 1923.

Colin and Brendan play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The Banshees of Inisherin was filmed on the Irish island of Inis Mór last July, which Goss.ie exclusively revealed last summer.

The movie has received rave reviews since it premiered at The Venice Film Festival last month, and it had the longest standing ovation of any film at the event, as the audience was on their feet for 15 minutes.

U2 frontman Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, acclaimed filmmaker Jim Sheridan and Brendan’s son Domhnall Gleeson were just some of the well-known faces who showed their support for the film at the Irish premiere.