Colin Farrell added to Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival line up

The line-up already includes Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival has announced a host of new additions to the programme, including an intimate conversation with Colin Farrell.

Hosted by Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys, the Irish actor will discuss his memories of bringing new films to festivals both in Dublin and abroad.

Running from March 3 – 14, the Festival will take place virtually this year, via screening portal Eventive.

Another new addition to the line-up is a discussion with Francis Lee, the director of Saoirse Ronan’s latest film Ammonite.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Festival has also programmed three ground-breaking films by women directors as part of its Black Womens Film Retrospective.

Daughters of the Dust, Welcome II the Terrordome and Belle, as well as the short film Mamans will screen on March 8, in recognition of the important contribution these filmmakers have made to the contemporary film canon.

The following day will also see a student seminar on Black Women Filmmakers, focused on diversity and representation in film, with filmmaker Amma Asante (Belle, Where Hands Touch) taking part in an in-conversation interview.

The news comes after Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci joined the Festival’s line-up earlier this month.

For more information about the 2021 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, check out their website here.