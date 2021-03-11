Clodagh McKenna lands permanent role on This Morning after delighting viewers last month

The Irish chef was dubbed a "hoot" following her appearance on the show in February

Clodagh McKenna lands permanent role on This Morning after delighting viewers last...

Clodagh McKenna has landed a permanent role on ITV’s This Morning, after delighting fans of the show last month.

The TV chef, who lives in the UK with her fiancé Harry Herbert, shared the exciting news on Twitter.

Clodagh tweeted: “I’m SO happy to share with you all that I’ve officially joined the

@thismorning @ITV family ❤️.”

I’m SO happy to share with you all that I’ve officially joined the @thismorning @ITV family ❤️ Lots of fun time’s ahead whipping you up delicious recipes with a large side order of fun! Thank you to all the This Morning team @hollywills @Schofe @radioleary @AlisonHammond 🌟 pic.twitter.com/K0f0CAdW1h — Clodagh McKenna (@clodaghmckenna) March 10, 2021

“Lots of fun time’s ahead whipping you up delicious recipes with a large side order of fun! Thank you to all the This Morning team @hollywills @Schofe @radioleary @AlisonHammond 🌟,” she added.

The news comes after viewers dubbed Clodagh a “hoot”, after she appeared on This Morning in early February.

The Dublin native was showing viewers how to make a chicken pie when she burst into an impromptu rap about pastry.

Clodagh left hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in hysterics, as she rapped about “pimping up” her pastry.

In an American accent, Clodagh rapped: “I’m pimping up my pastry man! I’ve got some pie going on, I’ve got a lil bit of egg wash, we’re making this yo, yo, yo.”

It’s safe to say viewers were very entertained by Clodagh’s outburst, as many said they’d love to see her on the show more.

One viewer tweeted: Clodagh is a great additional [sic] #ThisMorning she’s a hoot and a half.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Clodagh is making me laugh. #ThisMorning. Great personality. Silliness just like me.”

A third viewer added: “We need more of Clodagh 😍 #ThisMorning.”

