Cliona Hagan opens up about fiancé Simon Sheerin’s romantic proposal

Cliona Hagan has opened up about her fiancé Simon Sheerin’s romantic proposal.

The Irish country singer announced her engagement on Christmas Eve, sharing photos of her stunning ring.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant shared the details of the moment her musician finacé got down on one knee, admitting she was left speechless.

The 31-year-old told The Sunday World: “We went down to our favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co Westmeath, where we always have a nice walk.”

“Then I saw this beautiful arch and flowers, and a red carpet and candles. He had my favourite song playing, Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One, and he just got down on one knee and proposed.

“The two of us were crying and it was such a beautiful moment I could hardly even speak,” Cliona added.

Speaking about her beautiful ring, the Tyrone native explained: “It’s just so beautiful, I can’t stop looking at it. It’s platinum, has a hexagon shape and there’s lots of diamonds.

“It’s absolutely fabulous. It’s everything and more that I could have wished for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cliona Hagan (@clionahagan)

“Simon chose it and he did so good. He has great taste and he’s just such a stylish person anyway, so picking a ring was no bother to him.

“A couple of months back when we were passing shops we stopped to look in the window of a jeweller’s and he was asking me, ‘if we ever got married what ring would you like?’

“I had never thought about it, but I saw a few rings that are similar to this ring and I pointed out which one I liked.”

Gushing about her relationship, Cliona said: “We’re best friend and we’ve been together as a couple now for two years. It has worked out so beautifully because we were friends to begin with.

“We had such a great relationship and now, of course, it has blossomed into something so much more.”

“We’re going to enjoy the engagement first, and then we’ll see how the whole Covid thing is looking before we plan for a wedding.

“We would love everyone we want to be there to celebrate our big day,” she added.