Cliona Hagan announces her engagement to boyfriend Simon

Cliona Hagan has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Simon.

The country singer, who only went Instagram official with her beau earlier this month, shared the exciting news on the social media platform today.

Sharing a photo of her stunning diamond ring, as well as black and white photos of the newly engaged couple, the Dancing With The Stars contestant wrote: “Forever & Always…💍”

Irish model Thalia Heffernan commented: “CONGRATS YOU TWO ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while Erin McGregor wrote: “😍😍😍 congratulations.”

The couple have been dating since last July, and Simon is also a musician.

Cliona told RSVP Live just this week that Simon was a “private person”, hence why she kept his identity hidden from the public until recently.

“It was never a big secret, it just wasn’t my thing to tell people,” she explained.

Speaking about their plans for Christmas, Cliona told the publication: “We will hopefully spend some time with Simon’s family as well as my own family.

“We will lie low over Christmas, just watching movies, playing board games and eating way too much.

“You know what? He is so stylish and he always gives me advice because I never know what to put with what. I am very lucky to have him for that.”