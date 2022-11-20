Ad
Clementine MacNiece announces she’s expecting her first child

Clementine winning Best Celebrity Stylist at The Gossies 2020 Pic: Jerry McCarthy
Clementine MacNiece has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Jamie Lynch.

The celebrity stylist, who married her longtime love at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary last November, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a photo of her debuting her baby bump, Clementine wrote: “A little news to share… We are beyond grateful ❤️ Baby Lynch, 2023.”

Clementine and Jamie got engaged back in June last year, and tied the knot a few months later that November.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clementine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.

The guest list also included influencers Tara O’Farrell, Mark Rogers, and Aimee Connolly.

