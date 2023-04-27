Clémentine MacNeice reveals her newborn son’s unusual name

Clémentine MacNeice has revealed her newborn son’s unusual name.

The celebrity stylist welcomed her first child with her husband Jamie Lynch, who she married at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary in November 2021, last week.

The new mum has since revealed she named her baby boy Marceau.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, alongside an adorable video of her baby sleeping.

Clémentine wrote: “1 week of Marceau 🤍”

The social media star announced her pregnancy last November, writing: “A little news to share… We are beyond grateful ❤️ Baby Lynch, 2023.”

Last week, she announced the birth of her son, writing on Instagram: “19.04.2023 💙 Our beautiful boy is here. Hard to put this feeling into words, the best day of our lives ✨.”