Home Irish Showbiz Claudine Keane shares photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as...

Claudine Keane shares photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as she celebrates anniversary

The couple tied the knot 12 years ago

By
Goss.ie
-
SHARE
VIPIRELAND.COM

Claudine Keane has shared photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as the couple celebrate 12 years of marriage this weekend.

The model and the footballer tied the knot back in 2008, with a lavish reception at Powerscourt Hotel, Wicklo

Taking to Instagram, Claudine thanked her husband for a wonderful marriage so far.

“Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary @robbiekeane you are my best friend and soulmate❤️,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary @robbiekeane you are my best friend and soulmate❤️ Looking through these pictures bring back so many lovely memories. We are so blessed with our family and friendship, you are the best 🥰Here’s to many more years of adventures together. I love you 😘❤️ #happyanniversary #love #family #weddinganniversary

A post shared by Claudine Keane (@claudinekeane1) on

INSTAGRAM

“Looking through these pictures bring back so many lovely memories. We are so blessed with our family and friendship, you are the best 🥰Here’s to many more years of adventures together. I love you 😘❤️.”

The couple’s wedding had the who’s who of the entertainment world at their nuptials, including then couple Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond, and footballer Shay Given.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR