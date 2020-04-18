Claudine Keane reveals husband Robbie has lost two relatives this week in heartbreaking post

Claudine Keane has revealed her husband Robbie has lost two relatives this week in a heartbreaking post.
Taking to Twitter, the footballer’s wife of 11 years shared: “Looking back over the last few weeks seems surreal.”
“Two of Robs relatives have passed away this week and Rob is currently En route to beep his horn outside to show his respect.”
“Very Heartbreaking for people not to get the send off they deserve 😔,” Claudine wrote, before adding, “RIP Anne and Christie. 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”
Looking back over the last few weeks seems surreal. Two of Robs relatives have passed away this week and Rob is currently En route to beep his horn outside to show his respect. Very Heartbreaking for people not to get the send off they deserve 😔RIP Anne and Christie. 🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Claudine Keane (@ClaudineKeane1) April 18, 2020
The news comes after Claudine and Robbie launched a fundraiser earlier this week, to raise money for healthcare staff in Ireland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Encouraging people to donate to the GoFundMe page, Robbie is giving away his personal Hublot watch to one lucky donor – and the winner will be picked next month.
The couple have already raised over €27,000, surpassing their original goal of €20k.
View this post on Instagram
COVID-19 Appeal ➡️Swipe right to watch our full story We are hoping to raise as much money as possible in aid of ‘Our Hospital Heroes’, in association with the Mater Hospital Foundation. To encourage donations we have decided to gift this very special edition Hublot watch to one person who makes a donation. Even though hospital staff are under enormous pressure at the moment, they were still able to show incredible kindness and patience when caring for a seriously ill member of our family who had to be treated in ICU recently due to Covid19. As a thank you for their amazing dedication and compassion we are asking you to support #OurHospitalHeroes, a fundraising appeal led by 12 of Ireland’s acute hospitals on the frontline of the Covid -19 battle. How to enter: 1. Click on the link in my bio to donate €10 or as much as you can to support #Ourhospitalheroes 2.Comment under this post 3.Share this post on your story 4. Take a screen shot of your donation as you will be asked for proof of donation if you win. We welcome all donations as it can be shipped worldwide. Thank you in advance for supporting a cause so close to our hearts. We are all in this together and together we can make a difference by supporting our frontline staff.