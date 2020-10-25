Home Irish Showbiz Claudine Keane opens up about hilarious encounter she and husband Robbie had...

Claudine Keane opens up about hilarious encounter she and husband Robbie had with Adele

Sophie Clarke
Claudine Keane has opened up about a hilarious encounter she and her husband Robbie had with Adele.

The chart-topping singer hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, giving fans an incredible performance of some of her biggest hits.

Taking to Twitter to share her love for the artist, Claudine admitted that she was left in hysterics after meeting the star at the MTV Music Awards in LA.

She wrote: “Absolutely love Adele. My favourite memory of her was in LA When Robbie and I met her backstage at MTV music awards and she said Robbie get in a picture with me my ex is a spurs fan he’ll be sick.”

“Amazing performer and fantastic personality,” Claudine added, “Queen.”

Robbie played for Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs) from 2002-2005, before returning to the club in 2009.

During a Bachelor sketch, Adele performed some of her most beloved tracks: ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’, and ‘When We Were Young’.

Fans took to Twitter following Adele’s stunning live performance, with many stating that the star “saved 2020”.

 

Adele gives love another shot.

