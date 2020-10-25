Claudine Keane opens up about hilarious encounter she and husband Robbie had with Adele

Claudine Keane opens up about hilarious encounter she and husband Robbie had...

Claudine Keane has opened up about a hilarious encounter she and her husband Robbie had with Adele.

The chart-topping singer hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, giving fans an incredible performance of some of her biggest hits.

Taking to Twitter to share her love for the artist, Claudine admitted that she was left in hysterics after meeting the star at the MTV Music Awards in LA.

She wrote: “Absolutely love Adele. My favourite memory of her was in LA When Robbie and I met her backstage at MTV music awards and she said Robbie get in a picture with me my ex is a spurs fan he’ll be sick.”

