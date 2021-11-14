Claudine Keane celebrates 19 years with her husband Robbie: ‘Here’s to many more adventures’

Claudine and Robbie Keane are celebrating their 19th anniversary.

The model and the former footballer started dating when Claudine was just 18-years-old, and the couple got married on June 7, 2008.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to mark their anniversary, Claudine wrote: “19 years together and it feels like only yesterday going on our first date @robbiekeane ❤️”

“I was only 18 years old we had it all ahead of us and although we have grown and learned through the years we did it together. One thing that never changed is you being my rock my friend the most positive, strong & resilient person I know. I will bottle that resilience one day☺️”

“From my collage days and our long phone calls when you were living in UK that would go on for hours sometimes you would even fall asleep listening to me and for anyone who knows me that wouldn’t be a huge shock, I love a little chat 😜😂”

“Love you & here’s to many more adventures 💋”

The happy couple are parents to two sons – Robert, 12, and Hudson, 5.