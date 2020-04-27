Claudine and Robbie Keane get support from Ellen Degeneres

Claudine and Robbie Keane have received a huge boost in their fundraising efforts – thanks to Ellen Degeneres.

The couple have been fundraising for the Help Our Heroes campaign on behalf of The Mater Foundation, which raises vital funds for medical equipment and personal protective equipment for hospitals around the country.

The campaign has already raised a massive €40,846, and now Ellen has helped get the word out.

The talk show host shared a video on her Instagram page sharing the campaign and asking her millions of followers to donate what they can.

The Hollywood star reshared a video where the couple are offering a Hublot watch to one donor.

All you have to do is donate €10 or more and send them a screenshot of your donation.

