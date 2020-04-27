Claudine and Robbie Keane get support from Ellen Degeneres

Claudine and Robbie Keane have received a huge boost in their fundraising efforts – thanks to Ellen Degeneres.
The couple have been fundraising for the Help Our Heroes campaign on behalf of The Mater Foundation, which raises vital funds for medical equipment and personal protective equipment for hospitals around the country.
The campaign has already raised a massive €40,846, and now Ellen has helped get the word out.
The talk show host shared a video on her Instagram page sharing the campaign and asking her millions of followers to donate what they can.
Irish soccer legend and former Los Angeles Galaxy star @RobbieKeane is trying to help everyone on the frontlines in Ireland to get the protective gear they need. Please help if you can. I send my love to everyone in Ireland.❤ #repost @robbiekeane ・・・ COVID-19 Appeal ➡️Swipe right to watch our full story We are hoping to raise as much money as possible in aid of ‘Our Hospital Heroes’, in association with the Mater Hospital Foundation. To encourage donations we have decided to gift this very special edition @hublot watch to one person who makes a donation. Even though hospital staff are under enormous pressure at the moment, they were still able to show incredible kindness and patience when caring for a seriously ill member of our family who had to be treated in ICU recently due to Covid19. As a thank you for their amazing dedication and compassion we are asking you to support #OurHospitalHeroes, a fundraising appeal led by 12 of Ireland’s acute hospitals on the frontline of the Covid -19 battle. How to enter: 1. Click on the link in my bio to donate €10 or as much as you can to support #Ourhospitalheroes 2.Comment under this post 3.Share this post on your story 4. Take a screen shot of your donation as you will be asked for proof of donation if you win. We welcome all donations as it can be shipped worldwide. Thank you in advance for supporting a cause so close to our hearts. We are all in this together and together we can make a difference by supporting our frontline staff.
The Hollywood star reshared a video where the couple are offering a Hublot watch to one donor.
All you have to do is donate €10 or more and send them a screenshot of your donation.
