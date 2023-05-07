Claire Byrne responds to claims she ‘walked away’ from The Late Late Show gig

Claire Byrne has responded to claims she “walked away” from The Late Late Show gig.

Ryan Tubridy will host his final The Late Late Show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Claire, who was the bookies favourite to take over from Ryan, took her hat out of the ring earlier this month.

She explained: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.”

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

Earlier today, The Business Post reported that Claire “walked away from The Late Late Show despite a willingness from bosses to cut the show’s length and radically alter its format as part of efforts to convince her to take the role”.

The Mail On Sunday added that RTÉ now have “no Plan B” as Claire was “the only candidate” for the role.

Claire has since responded to these reports in a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday.

She wrote: “I made my decision not to pursue the role of the Late Late Show after a long period of deliberation on what it would mean for my work and personal life.”

“I did not enter any meaningful discussions with anyone in RTÉ about the decision, nor was I offered it. My reasons for opting out were exactly as outlined in the statement I issued on Thursday last week.”

Claire added in the caption: “There is a lot of speculation in the press today, here is a statement I sent to the Business Post yesterday.”

“We all have better things to be getting on with now so that’s the last anyone will hear from me about it!”

Earlier this week, Sarah McInerney became the frontrunner to take over from Ryan, but she has also taken her name of out the mix.