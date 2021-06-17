CJ Stander reunites with wife and daughter in emotional video – after spending months apart

The rugby player returned to South Africa this week after playing his final game for Munster

CJ Stander reunites with wife and daughter in emotional video – after...

CJ Stander has finally reunited with his wife Jean-Marie and their daughter Everli, after spending six months apart.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from professional rugby earlier this year, and played his final game for Munster late last month.

After hanging up his boots, CJ returned to his native South Africa this week, and his wife Jean-Marie shared an emotional video of their reunion.

She captioned the post: “Feels like home 🏡 reunited after 6 months.”

The sweet video, which was posted on TikTok, shows the couple embracing in the airport, before the rugby player is finally reunited with their daughter Everli, who is almost 2.

CJ and Jean-Marie, who is also from South Africa, have been together since 2001, and tied the knot in 2013.

In a statement at the time, he said: “During the lockdown, I did a stocktake of what matters most to me in life. My faith, family and this incredible game I have played since I was six years old easily topped the list.”

“However, I came to the realisation that my commitment to rugby has started to take an unfair toll on my family, who both in Limerick and South Africa have made considerable sacrifices for more than 25 years to allow me to live my dream.”

“I am not saddened by my decision. I’ve had a full and utterly enjoyable rugby career, and I can now look back on a journey that has offered me rewards, memories and surprises beyond anything I could have scripted for myself.”

“I wouldn’t change a thing. The 150 matches I played for Munster were some of the most precious and formative experiences of my life. My blood will remain Munster Red long after I have said my goodbyes to the people of Limerick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Stander (@cjstander)

“It was during a freezing training session at Munster towards the end of 2020 that I just knew I had entered the final stretch of my career,” he explained.

“I asked myself whether I was still enjoying this enough to earn the continued support of Munster and Ireland, and to justify the sacrifices my family was making.”

“From a performance perspective, the answer is yes. But I always had the intent to retire while I was still playing some of my best rugby.”

“I also knew I wanted my daughter Everli to grow up around her family in South Africa.”