Cillian Murphy’s teenage son Aran follows in his footsteps as he’s cast in star-studded new series

Cillian Murphy’s teenage son Aran is officially following in his footsteps, as he’s been cast in a star-studded new series.

The 18-year-old, who is the youngest son of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Yvonne McGuinness, has been booked to star in an upcoming HBO series titled WAR.

The Lisa Richards Agency confirmed his casting on Instagram, writing: “We are thrilled to announce that Aran Murphy has joined the cast of WAR, the upcoming HBO and Sky co-production.”

“Aran will star as Gabriel in the gripping new series lead by Dominic West and Sienna Miller.”

According to Deadline, WAR follows two of London’s most prestigious rival law firms in Catcharts and Taylor & Byrne as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century.

With each side certain they’ll win, the case spirals with loyalties fracturing, as well as reputations on the line and everyone playing to win.

Dominic West and Sienna Miller will play the lead roles of tech titan Morgan Henderson and his estranged wife, respectively.

The star-studded cast also includes The Thursday Murder Club’s Celia Imrie and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The HBO series will air on Sky in Ireland and the UK.