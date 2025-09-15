Cillian Murphy surprises revellers by performing DJ set at Cork festival

Cillian Murphy might just be ready to swap the silver screen for the live music scene.

The 49-year-old surprised fans by revealing a hidden talent during a surprise DJ set at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Cork over the weekend.

The actor, who is usually known for his low-key, private persona, was seen thoroughly enjoying himself as he spun upbeat dance tracks at a secret performance held at The Pavilion in Cork City.

Videos from the night show the Cork native behind the DJ decks, grinning and moving to the beat while engaging with the crowd.

While his impromptu performance shocked fans, it’s not his first time behind the decks.

Cillian previously performed a DJ set back in January 2013 at the Cork Opera House, further showing that his passion for music runs deep.

Not just an actor, Cillian is also actively involved in the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival, which blends art and music.

Before his DJ set, he made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his film Steve, which was attended by family, friends, and even Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

At a screening of the film at the Arc Cinema, Murphy opened up about the emotional experience of bringing the film to his hometown.

“I’m a bit emotional to be bringing the film here. It means a great deal to me,” he admitted during a discussion at the screening.