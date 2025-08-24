Cillian Murphy reveals plan to take a year off from acting: ‘It’s nice for a while’

Cillian Murphy has revealed he plans to take a year off from acting, following a busy couple of years.

The Cork man is currently promoting Steve, his upcoming film, which is an adaptation of Max Porter’s Shy, published in 2023.

Speaking to Deadline, ahead of the world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month, the Irish actor revealed his plans for a break.

“I’m kind of taking the year off,” he confirmed.

“I’m doing this work, but I’m not actually acting on anything, which is nice for a while. I’m just waiting for Tim Mielants to cast me in his next film.”

Cillian reunited with Tim Mielants, who previously directed his recent film Small Things Like These, for his upcoming Netflix drama Steve.

The film, which is set in the middle of the 1990s, chronicles a significant day in the lives of the titular head teacher and his pupils at a last-chance boys’ reform school.

Steve battles his mental health while defending the school’s integrity in the face of impending closure.

Since teaching plays a significant role in his family and upbringing, Cillian, who is also producing the movie, was eager to accept the lead.

“Both my parents are teachers, so I grew up in a household where I saw the after-effects of standing in front of 35 teenagers all day long while my mother was trying to raise four of her own, and they were both out at work,” he told Deadline.

“My grandfather is a headmaster. All my aunts and uncles are teachers, so I know the inside-out of that world. This is a more extreme world, clearly, because you’re dealing with these very volatile and unpredictable and damaged kids.”