Cillian Murphy looks unrecognisable in final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released.

John Krasinski directs and stars in the sequel film alongside his wife Emily Blunt and Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

In the brand new trailer released earlier today, Cillian looked unrecognisable as he debuted a beard and longer locks for his latest role as ‘Emmett’.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.”

“Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.” The film is set for theatrical release in the US on May 28.