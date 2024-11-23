Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Cillian Murphy and wife Yvonne McGuinness purchase Kerry cinema

Cillian Murphy pictured at the Irish Premiere of Small Things Like These at The Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, have purchased an iconic Kerry cinema.

The Phoenix, one of Ireland’s remaining family-run movie theatres, is located in the centre of the beach resort.

It was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and later put up for sale.

The Phoenix Cinema

In recent weeks, there had been growing local speculation that the couple had shown interest in going to the movies.

They claim they intend to extend the site’s “creative potential” and renovate and reopen the movie theatre.

According to the pair, the programming will take into account the Phoenix’s status as the only movie theatre in the Gaeltacht region of Ireland.

In Dingle-Daingean Uí Chúis, where the movie theatre has been an integral part of the town’s social fabric for more than a century, news of the purchase has been warmly received.

The town was becoming more concerned that the iconic building, with its unique art-deco façade, may be acquired by real estate developers due to its central location, and a community-led campaign had been launched to “save the Phoenix.”

In the west Kerry Gaeltacht, Cillian Murphy is a well-known figure.

The celebrated actor resides there and spends a lot of time away from his work on stage and cinema.

His parents have developed close ties with the local community and have been visiting the area for many years.

The Academy Award winner previously mentioned his love for the Phoenix Cinema in a statement.

Cillian Murphy pictured at the Irish Premiere of Small Things Like These at The Light House Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoygma

“I’ve been going to see films at The Phoenix since I was a young boy on summer holidays,” said Murphy.

“My Dad saw movies there when he was a young man before me, and we’ve watched many films at The Phoenix with our own kids. We recognise what the cinema means to Dingle,” he added.

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL