Cillian Murphy and wife Yvonne McGuinness purchase Kerry cinema

Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, have purchased an iconic Kerry cinema.

The Phoenix, one of Ireland’s remaining family-run movie theatres, is located in the centre of the beach resort.

It was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and later put up for sale.

In recent weeks, there had been growing local speculation that the couple had shown interest in going to the movies.

They claim they intend to extend the site’s “creative potential” and renovate and reopen the movie theatre.

According to the pair, the programming will take into account the Phoenix’s status as the only movie theatre in the Gaeltacht region of Ireland.

“It was actually my wife’s idea to make the book into a film, so I have to give her all the credit.” 👸#CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/NFQD6wcvby — Anne-thropoid. xo. 🧺 (@PPeaksy) October 30, 2024

In Dingle-Daingean Uí Chúis, where the movie theatre has been an integral part of the town’s social fabric for more than a century, news of the purchase has been warmly received.

The town was becoming more concerned that the iconic building, with its unique art-deco façade, may be acquired by real estate developers due to its central location, and a community-led campaign had been launched to “save the Phoenix.”

Cillian Murphy and his wife Yvonne McGuinness have bought The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle, Ireland. The cinema had been closed since 2021 and will now soon open again. (https://t.co/rG9yWmtsUU) pic.twitter.com/bBZpXEMcwC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 22, 2024

In the west Kerry Gaeltacht, Cillian Murphy is a well-known figure.

The celebrated actor resides there and spends a lot of time away from his work on stage and cinema.

His parents have developed close ties with the local community and have been visiting the area for many years.

The Academy Award winner previously mentioned his love for the Phoenix Cinema in a statement.

“I’ve been going to see films at The Phoenix since I was a young boy on summer holidays,” said Murphy.

“My Dad saw movies there when he was a young man before me, and we’ve watched many films at The Phoenix with our own kids. We recognise what the cinema means to Dingle,” he added.