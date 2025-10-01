Ad
Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan rumoured to appear in first movie together from the creator of La La Land

Cillian Murphy, Saoirse Ronan
Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan have been rumoured to appear in their first movie together.

According to reports, the Irish actors are set to star in Damien Chazelle’s next production.

The filmmaker is best known for La La Land, Babylon and Whiplash.

La La Land

Cillian was first linked to the film back in May, when it was reported that he and Daniel Craig were in negotiations to star in the movie.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film has been described as a “prison-set drama.”

Chazelle will write and direct the untitled project for Paramount Pictures, and production is aiming to start later this year.

Cillian Murphy pictured at the Irish Premiere of Small Things Like These at The Light House Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Saoirse is currently taking a break from acting, as she recently welcomed her first child with her Scottish husband Jack Lowden.

Meanwhile, Cillian recently returned to his native Cork to premiere his latest film Steve.

Based on Max Porter’s bestselling novel Shy, Steve is the story of a head teacher facing the impending closure of the reform school where he works, told in parallel with the struggle of one of his students (Jay Lycurgo).

