Ciara Doherty’s Tonight Show maternity cover has been confirmed

Claire Brock has been announced as the new presenter of Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show.

The broadcaster is taking over from Ciara Doherty, who is expecting her second child with her husband Richard Stern, while she is on paternity leave.

Claire, who usually fronts Virgin Media One’s News at 8, will join Matt Cooper each Monday to Thursday nights on the station’s news and current affairs programme.

Announcing the news via Twitter, Claire added: “This week as I officially step in to present @TonightVMTV for a while.”

“Best wishes to the total pro Ciara Doherty who’s given me all the survival tips! Looking forward to it.”

Ciara announced her pregnancy back in November, after welcoming her daughter Renee in February 2019.