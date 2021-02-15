Ciara Doherty reveals she contracted Covid-19 while pregnant: ‘I was really worried about the baby’

The Irish presenter is expecting her second child in June

Ciara Doherty has revealed she contracted Covid-19 while she was five months pregnant.

The Virgin Media star is expecting her second child with her husband Richard Stern, and is due to give birth in June.

The Irish presenter admitted she “shed a tear” after testing positive for the deadly virus as she was “really worried” about her baby.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, Ciara said: “I had been nervous about contracting it, I had been super vigilant and super careful, I don’t know where I picked it up.”

“When they contacted me to do the contact tracing, they were asking all these questions about who I could have met but I had been so careful because I was pregnant, but notwithstanding all of the precautions that I took I still contracted it somewhere.”

“I had a pretty good idea by the time I got tested that I had it but I actually shed a tear coming back from the test centre because I was really worried about the baby.”

“But I’ve been reassured by my consultant that everything will be ok and that the baby won’t be affected,” she revealed.

“I just can’t figure out where I got it from and you actually feel a bit guilty, like you’ve done something wrong by contracting it.”

“You feel guilty then when you pass it on to your family,” Ciara admitted.

“I was quite unwell, it’s really unpleasant. I feel like I’ve made a full recovery now but there’s certainly side effects that are lingering, like I have tinnitus in my right ear which I never had before.”

“I feel like one of the lucky ones because I’ve come out the other side of it, but at the time I felt pretty wretched,” she recalled.