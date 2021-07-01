Chris Pine spotted in Ireland shooting new film

The Hollywood heartthrob will star alongside Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant in the upcoming movie

Chris Pine has been spotted in Ireland to film the upcoming movie Dungeons and Dragons.

The actor was spotted at Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland filming some outdoor scenes for the film adaptation of the popular fantasy role playing game.

In photos shared on Instagram by Mark Swain, Chris’ co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith were also seen on the set of the film.

Chris is not the only heartthrob who has been spotted in Ireland ahead of the film’s release.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who has been cast as the leading role, was spotted arriving in Belfast back in April to film the flick.

Dungeons and Dragons is a best-selling fantasy role-playing game, in which characters embark upon imaginary adventures with elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures.

Hugh Grant, Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman and Sophia Lillis will also star in the film, which is set for release in 2023.