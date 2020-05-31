Protests against the death of George Floyd have been happening all across America

Chris O’Dowd shares scary footage of riots happening near his LA home

Chris O’Dowd has shared scary footage of riots happening near his home in LA.

Protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by police, have taken place all across America, with many turning violent.

Some protests have turned into riots and has caused fighting and looting.

Taking to Twitter, Moone Boy creator Chris revealed how bad things were in his own neighbourhood.

Corner of my street 5 minutes ago. Apologies for the dodgy camera work pic.twitter.com/Y7xQ6lYFce — chris o’dowd (@BigBoyler) May 31, 2020

“Corner of my street 5 minutes ago. Apologies for the dodgy camera work,” he wrote.

“Last thing I saw last night was a bunch of white kids throwing bricks through the windows of local, minority owned restaurants. Utter shower,” he added.

The father-of-two then told followers that their own wheelie bins “ended up in that blaze.”

The Emmy-award-winning actor also shared an image of protestors on the street posing for photos, writing: “scene has now turned into a life-size Banksy.”

In the video fires can be seen on the street, with trash on the road and firefighters trying to make their way through.

Celebrities all over the world have been using their platforms to demand change after George’s tragic death.

Stars like Halsey, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have all slammed the police in Minneapolis for the unprovoked violence which led to his death.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.