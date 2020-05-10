Chris O’Dowd shares first photos of his two sons on social media – as he pays tribute to wife Dawn

The Irish actor celebrated the day in a special way

Chris O’Dowd shares first photos of his two sons on social media...

Chris O’Dowd has shared the first photos of his two sons, as he paid tribute to Dawn O’Porter on Mother’s Day in the US.

Chris, who lives in LA with Dawn and their two sons, shared a collage of photos on his Instagram, as he gushed about his other half.

Sharing photos of the author and their sons, Chris wrote: “What a lucky bunch of boys we are. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their family life, and have never shared photos of their two boys Art and Valentine.

The photos are, of course, throwbacks, with Art now being 5 and Valentine 2.

Fans were quick to gush over the couple’s children on the Instagram post, with many pointing out how similar they look to dad Chris.

“Wow, first time I got a glimpse of your beautiful boys – they are so like you! You can’t beat the Irish genes 😉,” one internet user commented.

“Omg that little boy looks just like you! So cute,” another comment read.

“Beautiful. Lovely to see your gorgeous babies. 💚💚💚💚💚,” another fan added.

