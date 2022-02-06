Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter announce the death of their beloved dog Potato

Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter have announced the death of their beloved dog Potato.

The couple, who live in LA with their two sons Art and Valentine, shared the sad news on social media on Sunday evening.

Chris tweeted: “Our gorgeous old boy passed on last week. ‘Potato’ aka ‘Spuddy’ aka ‘The Memory foam dog’ never met a lap he didn’t love. He made us better people and we were lucky to know him so long.”

Our gorgeous old boy passed on last week. 💔 ‘Potato’ aka ‘Spuddy’ aka ‘The Memory foam dog’ never met a lap he didn’t love. He made us better people and we were lucky to know him so long. Sent some love to @MADRADogRescue in his name, because rescues are fuckin magic. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/X0JOJmf9C2 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) February 6, 2022

“Sent some love to @MADRADogRescue in his name, because rescues are f***n magic,” he added.

Dawn wrote on Instagram: “It’s hard to find the words to describe the past 13 days. Shock, despair, grief, all come to mind. But so do gratefulness and love. So much love.” “Potato meant the world to Chris and I. We dedicated 12 years of our lives to his happiness, and he did the same for us. He needed a lot, and we gave him everything and more.” “We took him everywhere as much as we could, but along the way so many people helped us care for him if we needed to travel, spend a night away or sometimes just pop to the shops. They all fell deeply in love with him.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn O’Porter (@hotpatooties) “We’ve felt so much of that love over the past week or so. It’s come from all over the world. He needed people in the most beautiful way. It was one of the great joys of my life to be his mum,” she continued. “What an honour to have spent 12 years in the presence of such unrelenting sweetness. He made us the parents that we are. He welded us together as a couple and then as a family. What we are left with alongside our sadness is an overwhelming feeling of luck that he was ours at all.” “He was by my side through so many important moments. The ring bearer at our wedding, right there as I gave birth. ‘The Potato Years’ will always be some of our most precious. He saw us through so much change.” “I’ll miss you forever Potato/Spuddy/Sporaticus, the son of Potaticus/ The Spudbox Millionaire/Glenn/Scmuppy/My Baby. ‘Sometime many years ago – January 24th, 2022’. A unicorn with an invisible horn. So soft. The VERY best boy💔”