Chris de Burgh praises ‘tough’ daughter Rosanna Davison – as he discusses her fertility struggles

The model suffered 14 miscarriages before she fell pregnant with twins earlier this year

Chris de Burgh has praised his “tough” daughter Rosanna Davison, as he opened up about her fertility struggles.

The 36-year-old gave birth to twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, last month – one year after she welcomed her daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate last November.

The model and her husband Wes Quirke decided to go down the surrogacy route, after Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

However, just months after they welcomed Sophia, the couple experienced a “fertility miracle”, as Rosanna fell pregnant with twins during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today Show, Chris said: “It’s amazing. As you probably know Rosanna’s story with the difficulty of having children.”

“Sophia has now just turned one and there’s now two little baby brothers to boss around. It’s wonderful. And my wife Diane goes there every day to look after them.”

“I’m into the feeding stage, I used to change the nappies on my three but I haven’t got around to them yet.”

The famous singer continued: “She was on the Late Late Show in February and she told the world basically that she’d had miscarriages, I believe there were 14 or 15.”

“Which for any woman, even one is absolutely terrible, and I don’t know how she got through that with her husband Wes… She’s a very tough girl, she’s a marvellous girl.”

“She was told that she couldn’t actually bear her own children, which must have been devastating, and then so they went the surrogate route.”

“Their biological baby, who’s absolutely gorgeous, she’s just turned one, Sophia. And then by a miracle that nobody can explain, not even the doctors, we now have two little baby boys.”

“I’m getting a little emotional here sorry… Oscar and Hugo and they’re absolutely superb.”

“We were on a family holiday last year in Greece during the summer and we were talking about family and all that and suddenly this year we’ve got three babies in the house.

“It’s wonderful,” he added.