The film is based on a popular book

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington set to film upcoming movie in Ireland

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are set to film an upcoming movie in Belfast this year.

The Netflix film, titled ‘The School for Good and Evil’, is based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel of the same name.

It follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha who are kidnapped to the School for Good and Evil.

After their fortunes are reversed, Sophie and Agatha try to figure out a way to return home and their friendship is put to the test.

The film will star Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie, and Sofia Wylie as Agatha.

The actresses will star alongside Charlize Theron, who will play Lady Lesso, and Kerry Washington as Professor Clarissa Dovey.

The film’s director Paul Feig announced Charlize and Kerry’s casting on Twitter.

He wrote: “I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!”

The movie will be shot at Belfast Harbour Studios, and filming will take around seven months.