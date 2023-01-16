Charlie Bird shares ‘good news’ update amid his health battle

Charlie Bird has shared a positive update amid his health battle.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, after noticing issues with his speech.

The 73-year-old took to Twitter over the weekend to share a “good news” update with his followers, as he thanked them for their prayers.

He wrote: “I want to thank everyone who have been praying for me, I got a bit of good news the other day I have been told I may not end up totally immobile.”

“Thank you all for your prayers. My heart goes out to all the MND patients who end up totally immobile.”

It comes after Charlie shared a heartbreaking Christmas message last month, admitting he doesn’t know how much longer he will survive.

I want to thank everyone who have been praying for me, I got a bit of good news the other day I have been told I may not end up totally immobile. Thank you all for your prayers. My heart goes out to all the MND patients who end up totally immobile. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 15, 2023

Alongside a photo of him and his beloved dog Tiger, Charlie wrote: “Hi myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes.”

“But I need to be honest over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for,and survive for. But while I can I want to extend the hand of friendship.”

Speaking about his diagnosis on The Late Late Show back in October, Charlie said: “I have had a brilliant life. The truth is, I have finally come to terms with my illness. In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation.”

“I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me. What keeps me going now? I have decided to continue to try and help people who are in dark places with my motto ‘to extend the hand of friendship to everyone’.”

Hi myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for,and survive for. But while I can I want to extend the hand of friendship. pic.twitter.com/iC6L2279C1 — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) December 18, 2022