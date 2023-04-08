Charlie Bird reveals his ‘final wish’ amid ongoing health battle

Charlie Bird has revealed his “final wish” amid his ongoing health battle.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, after noticing issues with his speech.

Just a number of months ago, the 73-year-old emotionally told his followers that he doesn’t know how much longer he will survive for.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Charlie revealed his “final wish” for when his “time comes to pass”.

The 73-year-old wrote: “Whenever my time comes to pass away I want my final wish to be to extend the hand of friendship, and on this day the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement it is my final wish that both communities extend the hand of friendship to each other.”

His followers flocked to Twitter to share their words of support, with one writing: “I hope you know how much you are loved Charlie. You are a good man. ❤️.”

A second penned: “Extending the hand of friendship is truly the movement of this century. It encapsulates everything I want to be part of and think society needs. Thank you Charlie 🙏,” and a third wrote: “God bless you Charlie. You are an inspiration to us all. Wishing you and all yours a very happy Easter.”

In January, Charlie shared a positive update on his battle with motor neurone disease.

He told his Twitter followers at the time: “I want to thank everyone who have been praying for me, I got a bit of good news the other day I have been told I may not end up totally immobile.”

“Thank you all for your prayers. My heart goes out to all the MND patients who end up totally immobile.”