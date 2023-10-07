Charlie Bird reveals he’s made a ‘major decision’ as his health deteriorates

Charlie Bird has revealed he’s made a “major decision” as his health continues to deteriorate.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, after noticing issues with his speech.

The 73-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday evening to update his followers on his health.

Charlie wrote: “I have taken a major decision, my MND is so bad now, I am going to have a feeding tube but into my stomach next week.”

“Some say it won’t extend my life, but it will improve my quality of life.”

“I mean this, it will help me to extend the hand of friendship to people in dark place.”

It comes after Charlie revealed he can no longer walk unassisted.

In August, he tweeted: “I want to be honest my MND is getting worse, I cannot walk any longer unless I have a walking stick.”

“But other things are deteriorating as well.. But I keep promising while I have a breath in my body I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship. Love you all.”