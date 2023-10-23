Charlie Bird reveals he has ‘turned a corner’ in battle with motor neurone disease

Charlie Bird has revealed he’s “turned a corner” in his battle with motor neurone disease.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, after noticing issues with his speech.

The 73-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening to update his followers on his health.

Charlie wrote: “I have turned another corner in my life.This afternoon I got out, for the first time in my new wheelchair.”

“It’s going to give me freedom to continue extending the hand of friendship to people in dark places and helping raise awareness for the elephant in the room for Samaritans.”

A host of the former RTÉ correspondent’s followers replied to his tweet, with one writing: You are an inspiration to many and I hope you enjoy your new freedom and mobility.”

Another penned: “Charlie, the new wheelchair will be easier for you. More comfortable and also less stressful in going out & meeting people. You are amazing. Enjoy being more mobile ❤️.”

It comes after Charlie revealed he could no longer walk unassisted.

In August, he tweeted: “I want to be honest my MND is getting worse, I cannot walk any longer unless I have a walking stick.”

“But other things are deteriorating as well.. But I keep promising while I have a breath in my body I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship. Love you all.”