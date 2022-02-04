Charlie Bird in disbelief over ‘outstanding gesture’ from Bono

Bono has released a special song dedicated to Charlie Bird.

The former RTÉ News correspondent was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

The song, which is a brand new mix of U2’s hit song Crazy Mountain, was first previewed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

Thanks so much to Bono for donating the track “Crazy Mountain” for our Campaign Video. We really appreciate the gesture and the support.

All funds raised from #ClimbwithCharlie will be divided between @PietaHouse and @IMNDA.

Please visit https://t.co/r4WBIktd1p to donate. pic.twitter.com/j7QFCrdVdG — ClimbWithCharlie (@climb_charlie) February 4, 2022

People who listened to the broadcast were able to hear Charlie’s new cloned voice, as he introduced the song.

Speaking about Bono’s incredible gesture, Charlie said: “This is an outstanding gesture. I am overjoyed and could not believe the message that I received from Bono.”

To raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Charlie has pledged to climb Croagh Patrick on April 2 as part of his Climb with Charlie campaign.

The 72-year-old continued: “He has been hugely supportive of the Climb With Charlie campaign, which aims to raise funds for two amazing charities, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.”

Charlie went on to say: “I want to encourage everyone to log on to www.climbwithcharlie.ie and donate what they can or set up their own fundraisers to climb in their local area, be it climbing a set of stairs or a short walk around the house, around a local park, a walk to the beach, whatever you are able to do.”

“Climb With Charlie is a nationwide initiative to recognize the huge physical and emotional mountains so many of us have to climb in our daily lives.”

A host of well-known faces have promised to join Charlie on his climb of Croagh Patrick, including Vicky Phelan, Ryan Tubridy, Baz Ashmawy, Dermot Bannon, and Roz Purcell.

Charlie is asking the people of Ireland to support his climb by donating to his two chosen charities – Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta.

He’s also invited people to start their own fundraiser via climbwithcharlie.ie, and said people can pledge to walk a local hill or mountain, or even walk around their local park.

Charlie’s hike of Croagh Patrick takes place on Saturday, April 2, and is open to everyone who wants to take part.