Charlene McKenna opens up about her ‘perfect’ lockdown wedding

“In the end it was the most perfect day I could’ve imagined, all things considered. It was really special and really intimate,” the Monaghan native gushed.

After their wedding day, Adam jetted off to the US to shoot the upcoming fourth season of Ozark, while Charlene filmed Peaky Blinders.

The couple have not seen each other since, with Charlene admitting: “We’re used to feast and famine – it’s either see you all the time or see you in six months. In a way, we were conditioned for lockdown better than most couples, who never saw each other and are now sick of the sight of each other.”

“Actors who are both at home between jobs are like, ‘Can you please stop blinking?’ We’re used to feeling what everyone else is feeling in lockdown, if you know what I mean.”

Charlene joined her beau in Thailand before the pandemic started, where he was filming ‘The Serpent’.