Charlene McKenna opens up about her ‘perfect’ lockdown wedding

Charlene McKenna has opened up about her “perfect” lockdown wedding.
The Irish actress married American actor Adam Rothenberg in an intimate ceremony at Castle Leslie in Monaghan back in January.
Due to government guidelines, the newlyweds were only allowed have six guests at their big day.
Speaking to The Irish Independent, the Peaky Blinders star explained: “Because the first and second weddings were cancelled, and I kept rejigging how we could make it work, it got to a point where it was just too compromised: it was all or nothing.”
“So by the time it came to having a maximum of six guests [in the third lockdown] at least it was very clear. Six meant you’re definitely going to have another party in the future because so many people were left out – Adam’s entire family was left out because obviously they couldn’t come over.”
“In the end it was the most perfect day I could’ve imagined, all things considered. It was really special and really intimate,” the Monaghan native gushed.
After their wedding day, Adam jetted off to the US to shoot the upcoming fourth season of Ozark, while Charlene filmed Peaky Blinders.
The couple have not seen each other since, with Charlene admitting: “We’re used to feast and famine – it’s either see you all the time or see you in six months. In a way, we were conditioned for lockdown better than most couples, who never saw each other and are now sick of the sight of each other.”
“Actors who are both at home between jobs are like, ‘Can you please stop blinking?’ We’re used to feeling what everyone else is feeling in lockdown, if you know what I mean.”
Charlene joined her beau in Thailand before the pandemic started, where he was filming ‘The Serpent’.
She said: “When we were there we said, ‘Let’s treat this as if it’s our honeymoon because we don’t know when we’ll get to come back here.’ And I’m so glad we made that decision because I sort of feel like I’ve had a honeymoon – it was just before we got married.”
The actress shared her hopes of celebrating a belated honeymoon in Utah or Wyoming when the couple reunite, adding: “Somewhere ruggedly beautiful, with ranches and horse riding. I haven’t done that kind of America yet.”