Charlene McKenna had a serious warning for Paul Mescal after he shot to fame in Normal People

Charlene McKenna had a serious warning for Paul Mescal after he shot...

Charlene McKenna has revealed she warned Paul Mescal not to let fame get to his head, after he made his TV debut in Normal People.

The Irish actress starred alongside Paul in the stage production of The Great Gatsby at Dublin’s Gate Theatre back in 2017.

Since then, the 24-year-old has gained sex symbol status, thanks to his role as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Charlene said: “I was talking to Paul Mescal the other day, we did Gatsby together and I am watching Normal People and he’s just so lovely in the show, he was saying it’s all been mad.”

“I said to him, basically just don’t be a d**khead and you’ll be grand. It’s that simple, it’s just don’t believe your own hype because its a load of fabricated nonsense.”

Charlene continued: “It’s puff and bluff and PR, I mean he’s brilliant, but if you start thinking you’re brilliant – you’re done.”

“I was told in my early 20’s, the day you believe your own hype – you’re finished, and to a lot of degrees I think that’s true.”

“I mean I understand because it’s very unnatural for people to be famous, I’m not saying I am but for people to be in inverted commas, ‘adored’. It’s what we all seek, to be accepted and then when you’re seemingly so accepted, but you just need to check yourself out.”

“It’s a lot of fun, red carpets are fun, getting dressed up is fun, but you need to know, that has its limits,” she added.

