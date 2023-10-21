Charleen Murphy unveils dramatic new look with hair transformation

Charleen Murphy has unveiled a dramatic new look with a major hair transformation.

The popular social media star boasts a whopping 221k thousand Instagram followers, and is well known for her Hold My Drink podcast, which she hosts alongside Ellie Kelly.

Ahead of their live podcast show in Cork on Friday night, the 24-year-old debuted a short bob hairstyle.

In her latest Instagram post, the podcaster wrote: “Tell jesus that the bob is back🎙💕🪩

“CORK we had the most gorgeous night with you all for Hold My Drink live, it’s such a pinch me moment to get to bring the podcast outside of Dublin and to see you all in person & I hope you had the best night because we definitely did🎙💕✨

“Back to my OG bob days just in time for the show thanks to @carlarosehair ✂️💕.”

This dramatic new look has proved popular with many social media stars, including influencer Sophie Murray who also recently cut her hair into a short bob.

Charleen and Ellie kicked off their set of live shows in Cork’s Opera House on Friday night, where they introduced guests such as fellow influencers Lauren Whelan and Miriam Mullins, as well as The Young Offenders actor Alex Murphy.

The duo are currently Dublin bound ahead of tonight’s live show in Vicar Street.

Aside from her podcasting success, Charleen recently collaborated with Keilidh Cashell’s makeup brand, KASH Beauty.

The makeup collection included a lip oil, shimmering body oil, eyelashes and a liquid blush.