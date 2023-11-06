Charleen Murphy slams ‘disgusting’ behaviour as she details ‘uncomfortable’ catcalling experience

Charleen Murphy has slammed “disgusting” behaviour as she detailed her “uncomfortable” experience being catcalled in Dublin City Centre.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the popular influencer told her 222k followers: “I cannot deal with some men.”

“I was in town like an hour ago shooting an outfit, and I was standing outside across the road from a restaurant taking a picture and there were two men sitting outside it.”

“They were catcalling me, they kept whistling,” Charleen explained.

“I didn’t know it was at me first of all, so I looked around and it was – they were staring and laughing and stuff.”

“I decided to ignore it and just keep taking my pictures and they just kept, kept going.’

“Then they got their car keys – their car was beside me, I didn’t know at the time, but got their car keys and started locking and un-locking their car so it kept flashing.”

“It was annoying,” Charleen continued. “So I was like ‘Next time they catcall me, I’m gonna go up to them and say something.'”

“They did, my blood was boiling at this point, it just makes me so angry. I just think it’s disgusting and it just makes me sick.”

“I went up to them and was like ‘You know that makes girls really uncomfortable, can you stop doing that.”

“They were just like ‘Aw, we just thought you were pretty.'”

Charleen continued: “Then after me saying it to them, they did it again.”

“These were like 30/40-year-old men by the way, they should know better.”

“They kept doing it again.”

“The blood in me was boiling, I don’t know what went through my mind.”

“I didn’t say anything to them, I went straight into the restaurant – I don’t know what I thought they were gonna do, but I just wanted to let them know that they were sitting outside their restaurant,” Charleen explained.

“[The restaurant staff] were like ‘They’re regulars, they do this all the time.'”

“What is wrong with some men? If anyone watching this thinks cat-calling is how you ever get a woman – no.”

“When has any relationship ever started with that? It [hasn’t], it’s disgusting.”