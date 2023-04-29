Charleen Murphy reveals she’s ‘so proud’ after buying her dream car

Charleen Murphy has revealed she’s “so proud’ after buying her dream car.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the influencer shared a snap of herself standing beside her new ride.

She wrote: “Today is a big day😭🤍🤍🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Charleen continued: “My polo has done me so well the past 4 years but it was time for something new & I’m so proud to be able to do this😭.”

“I know I always say it but I honestly am so so grateful for your support through the good and bad times.”

“Success is never based on material things but I wanted to share to show that you can literally do anyyything you ever put your mind and heart into !!🤍.”

“Thanks so much @michael_moore_mercedes_benz & @seanwalshecars for all your help 🚗 💞.”

The Mercedes’ front registration plate read: “Charleen Murphy”, while the back said: “Hold My Drinl” – a nod to her popular podcast.

Charleen’s friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on her milestone achievement.

Her best friend and podcast co-host Ellie Kelly penned: “Couldn’t be prouder of you!!💞💞 so well deserved & cant wait to be passenger princess from now on & promise I won’t get tan on your seats🥰🥰🥰🤣.”

Ashley Kehoe said: “Ahhhh unreal 😍🫶🏽,” and Love Island star Lucinda Strafford commented: “SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 💗.”