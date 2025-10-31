Charleen Murphy reveals honest update on her recovery after breast reduction surgery

Charleen Murphy has shared a candid update on her recovery from breast reduction surgery.

Earlier this week, the Irish influencer underwent a procedure to reduce the size of her breasts.

Charleen previously admitted that she wanted to replace her initial D or DD breast cup implants with a pair of C cup implants.

A few days on from her surgery in France, Charleen has now revealed an honest update on her recovery.

The 27-year-old recently took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of her room in Paris with a tray of plain pasta, ice cream and slices of bread. Alongside the image, Charleen penned that she has “zero appetite” and that all foods are currently making her feel “so ill”.

Later, Charleen chose to film brief video updates, with the caption that she is two days on from her surgery and that she “couldn’t look worse”.

Charleen stated: “I haven’t been on since my surgery guys. I have been, you wouldn’t believe, like a sleeping bag, a zombie, etcetera. I’ve literally just been asleep the whole time. I’ve been lying horizontal 99 percent of the time.”

Charleen went on to confirm that “everything went really well” in her operation, but that she is “just zapped after it”. The social media star also addressed her difficulties with nausea.

“Yesterday, I was really sick all day. I was vomiting, I have no appetite. Even the thought of my favourite food in the world is knocking me sick, like it’s actually… The thought of any food is turning my gut because I feel so nauseous, which is horrible,” she confessed.

“I actually think being nauseous is one of the worst things, so that’s not great. I have tablets for nausea, but I don’t think they’re actually really doing anything. But yeah, I go home tomorrow, which is good news,” Charleen praised.

“I just haven’t stopped sleeping, which is obviously great because every time I sleep, I wake up and I feel like one percent better, but I feel like all I’ve done is sleep. I feel a bit delirious in this room, so I actually can’t wait to leave and get back to my house,” she added.

Earlier this month, Charleen revealed that her “main goal” is to no longer “have big boobs”, which is why she has chosen to reduce her implants size.

She explained on TikTok: “I just don’t feel comfortable with them anymore. I just feel like they look fake and I just don’t want that look anymore.”