Charleen Murphy opens up about her ‘healing journey’ after ‘vicious attack’: ‘I’m much stronger than I thought I was’

Charleen Murphy has opened up about her “healing journey”, after becoming the victim of an alleged “violent attack” earlier this year.

The Irish influencer was enjoying a dinner with a friend in a Dublin hotel back in February when the alleged incident occurred.

A 27-year-old man allegedly approached Charleen from behind and “punched her full force to the back of the head”.

The suspect, who was “someone known to Charleen and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”, appeared in Dublin District Court in February.

The court heard that he entered the hotel and paid for a drink at 9.30pm, before he attacked Charleen a minute later.

It is understood that he tracked Charleen, who had previously blocked him on social media, from her Instagram Stories.

The court also heard that Charleen’s head rebounded off a glass in front of her when she was punched, resulting in a two-inch laceration to the right side her face. The social media star went to St James’s Hospital where she received stitches, and left A&E at 5am.

Charleen appeared on the latest episode of Going Viral: The Social Media Podcast, where she was asked by host Eadaoin Fitzmaurice how she has been since the incident.

The Dublin native, who has 205k followers on Instagram, replied: “I’m good. I’m still working through it. It’s very fresh still, although it feels like a long time ago. It’s been a healing journey.”

“It’s a weird one, because it’s not something someone can tell you how to get through, because it’s not something that’s very common. But it’s a work in progress.”

“My friends and family [have given] me so much strength. Even my followers are just so so nice. I couldn’t stop thanking them because they were so kind. They gave me so much strength.”

Explaining her decision to share her story online, Charleen said: “Knowing that people were watching me and they might have gone through something similar… [I just thought] if I come on and I show strength and have strength, that will inspire someone.”

“It’s about coming on the days that you’re feeling vulnerable, because being vulnerable is a beautiful thing, and people really appreciate it. I find comfort coming on [my stories] if I’m upset, if I’m crying, and showing people that it’s ok to have a bad day.”

“I think I find strength in other people, and myself, knowing that I’m a role model. But you also have days where you’re not strong. You don’t have to be strong all the time, you just have to cry some days.”

“I went to therapy and was like, ‘I’m afraid that one day I’ll just explode and all the feelings will come out’, and she was like, ‘Just feel everything as it goes.'”

Charleen went on to say: “I’m much stronger than I thought I was. I’m a very emotional and vulnerable person, and I’ve always seen that as a weakness but now I think that’s my strength.”

“[Being emotional] is not a bad thing. Just because you’re someone who maybe cries and feels vulnerable and is very open with your emotions, it doesn’t mean you’re not strong.”

“Knowing that I’m stronger than I think is my biggest wakeup call. This year has changed me so much as a person and made me see things so differently. It’s been a bad year, but a good year for growing.”