Charleen Murphy addresses viral video of her with security guard: ‘I just don’t feel safe’

Charleen Murphy has explained why she had a security guard by her side following a video that went viral.

In reference to a video going viral on TikTok, Charleen told her followers the context behind having a security guard by her side.

She captioned the video: “Let’s not judge a gal just tryna feel safe pls.”

Speaking to her followers, Charleen reflected on her attack two years ago, when she was attacked while having dinner with her friends in the city centre.

She explained: “I pulled up where I was at the time, which now I never do. So whenever I post that I’m somewhere exact, I’m actually already gone. But in saying that, due to the nature of my job, there are times where I can’t pretend I’m not there or pretend I’m gone.”

“In the case of the video, I was actually coming back from an event that was hosted by myself and Ellie, so it was like a ticketed event. A place like that where we’re hosting an event and we can’t not say we’re there.”

“We sold tickets, we’re telling people we’ll be there at this place this time. That is public knowledge. So in cases like that, especially at this certain time, I got security.”

“Unfortunately, since my attack, times like that especially, I just don’t feel safe. By the way, I was walking back from the event in that video, like straight to my car. So that’s why the security guard was still with me.”

“Hopefully that clears things up a little bit and makes more sense. So the comments of who she is, like, I wish I could feel safe in every situation, but unfortunately, I just don’t. And that’s something that I’m still working on, have been, and still will be for quite a long time.”

The popular influencer was traumatised when she was attacked by a man at a Dublin hotel in February 2023.

Craig O’Brien, 28, was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in November, after pleading guilty to assault causing harm to her at the Grafton Capital Hotel on February 10.

While Charleen’s attacker was jailed over the incident, he has since been released “on good behaviour”.

The Dublin native opened up about the incident on an episode of Doireann Garrihy’s podcast Doireann and Friends.

Charleen recalled the man in question punching her in the back of the head, which caused her head to ricochet off a glass in front of her – leaving a 2inch gash on her forehead.

The social media star was taken away in an ambulance and said: “The whole thing is a bit of blur like I remember it but I don’t. I think your brain tries to protect you from trauma a lot of the time.”

“He went to prison then but he’s out now, he got out early on good behaviour. I found out from someone else which is really disappointing.

“I found out off someone whose auntie works somewhere being like ‘we’ve seen him around’. I wasn’t rang, I wasn’t alerted, which is really bad I think,” Charleen continued.

“Because I’m already hyper-aware of where I am when I’m there, but then when you know that someone’s out when they attacked you, you’d kind of want to know like.

“So that was really disappointing, and to hear someone’s out on good behaviour is just like a slap in the face, because you don’t get much time anyway in Ireland.”

Charleen’s attacker was known to her, as he had previously sent her messages online.

The 24-year-old said she didn’t think anything of the messages at the time because she knew the Gardaí wouldn’t take it seriously, and that she would be told “this isn’t America”.

“So its kind of disappointing that we’re let down in the sense that we don’t have that protection straight away of people taking it seriously,” she told listeners.

“Because I know if I had went to [the police] about messages previous, I would have got that answer because my friend had got that answer before.”

When asked how she goes about protecting herself, Charleen explained: “Just not posting where I am when I’m there, really.”

“A guard came to my house after it happened and they obviously have to be really thorough so he was like ‘you can get someone to seal your letterbox up’ like telling me all these security measures… so that kind of freaked me out but it was nice that they came and told me.

“But then he was like ‘make sure you don’t have a routine’, and I was like its so unfair that I’m not allowed have my own routine.”

“Now I’m sure they have to tell everyone that and its more for people being proper stalked, but just things like that as well, like I feel like I can’t share… it affects my work in a way because I feel like I’d love to share more but then I have to think of my safety, and that is priority.”

Charleen moved into a new apartment in 2023, but couldn’t share a tour of her new place on social media out of fear.

“I can’t have anyone even knowing the angle of my apartment, like I’ve never taken a picture of the view from my balcony even though the sun is so nice every evening,” she said.

“It sounds so stupid, but its just little things like that that you shouldn’t have to think about but you do. ”

“Whenever I do speak out about it, I was on Ireland AM, and a lot of the comments were like ‘well that’s what influencers get, you shouldn’t be putting up where you are’. Like victim blaming, and that pisses me off, like that is not right,” Charleen stressed.

“It’s never the person’s fault who got attacked, maybe people just shouldn’t attack people. That would really help, instead of like not having to put up where you are.”

“I actually done Muay Thai then, I think for like three months, but I ended up fracturing my ankle doing it, which is really embarrassing.”

“And up until that point I felt so numb to everything, like I felt really weak, I think thats the main thing I felt, I felt like a shell of myself, I felt really small.”

“So when I went to that I feel like I felt strong again, and got that little bit of power back to like, if something was to happen maybe I could know a little bit what to do… because you just don’t know.”

Charleen went on to praise her family and friends for supporting her through such a tough time, particularly her boyfriend Dano.

“I feel really bad for my family and friends to like have to see someone go through that, because you feel helpless nearly because its just like what can you do.

“And then sitting there in court every time with me and having to watch that CCTV video, I’ve never watched it myself but it would get played every time.

“I’m glad we had that though… like it was clear as day and that’s why it moved so quickly and he was put away so quickly as well.”