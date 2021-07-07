Celia Holman Lee reveals she’s writing a book about her life

"I think I have a story to tell..."

Celia Holman Lee has revealed she’s writing a book about her life.

The model boss is set to release her own memoir, but she’s been finding the writing process difficult.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 71-year-old said: “I have been doing a lot of looking back while writing the book. I’m finding it difficult to go back too much though. I get very weepy…”

“I am putting it all together first before I go to a publisher because I am not being told what to do. I’d rather not do it all,” she explained.

“I’m doing this because I think I have a story to tell because I have held on to the longest running modelling agency in the country.”

The Limerick native founded the Celia Holman-Lee Model Agency at the age of 22, and has run it for over 30 years.