Celebrity stylist Lorna Weightman announces the birth of her first child

Celebrity stylist Lorna Weightman has announced the birth of her first child.

The Ireland AM star, who is known by her social media handle @styleisleirl, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a sweet snap with her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “Arthur 💙”

Lorna announced her pregnancy back in March, by debuting her baby bump on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: “Not able to hide it anymore, new addition to the team arriving in the Autumn. ❤️”

Speaking at the VIP Style Awards earlier this year, Lorna said: “Pregnancy’s amazing. I actually love it… I’m really excited to be a mum. I didn’t really understand it but now that I’m going to be, I’m so excited.”