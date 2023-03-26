Celebrity stylist Lorna Weightman announces her pregnancy

Celebrity stylist Lorna Weightman has announced her pregnancy.

The Ireland AM star, who is known by her social media handle @styleisleirl, shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

Alongside a photo of her debuting her baby bump, Lorna wrote: “Not able to hide it anymore, new addition to the team arriving in the Autumn. ❤️”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Lorna on the happy news.

Roz Purcell wrote: “Oh my god Lorna!!! I’m so happy for you 😭🙏💙💙💙”

Rosie Connolly commented: “Ahhh Lorna ❤️ so thrilled for you x x”

Louise Cooney added: “The best news ❤️😍🥰”

