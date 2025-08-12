Cat Deeley spotted for the first time since split from Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has been spotted for the first time since announcing her split from Patrick Kielty last month.

The Daily Mail have released images of the This Morning host out for dinner with friend and celebrity hair stylist Ben Skervin in Sitges, Spain, reportedly not wearing her wedding ring.

The photos were taken on August 2nd, just days after Cat and Patrick announced their shock separation after 12 years of marriage.

A fellow diner told the outlet: “Cat looked a bit down and a touch crestfallen, not her usual spritely self, which is understandable given her marriage split.

“Her accent was recognisable to a number of Brits at the restaurant, which is popular with celebrities, and she had interacted with a few British kids also dining there.

“She clearly needed to be around her nearest and dearest during such a difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Late Late Show frontman was first seen since the news emerged last week at a shop near their London residence.

The Co. Down native had been splitting his time between the UK and Ireland since stepping into the role on the long-running talk show.

A strain in their relationship was speculated when Cat failed to attend the funeral of Patrick’s mother back in March, whom he was reportedly very close with.

The television presenting pair met in 2002, whilst hosting BBC’s Fame Academy, and were married for 13 years.

They share two sons – Milo, 7, and James, 5.

Confirming their split, Cat and Patrick released a joint statement saying, “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”