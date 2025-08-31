Cat Deeley feeling ‘anxious’ ahead of This Morning return over fears of ‘judgement’ over Patrick Kielty split

Cat Deeley is reportedly feeling “anxious” ahead of her return to This Morning, over fears people have “judged” her over her split from Patrick Kielty.

The former couple, who share two sons, announced their separation in July – after 13 years of marriage.

On Monday, the presenter will return to host ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard following their summer break.

A source told The Sun: “Cat feels anxious ahead of her first day back after announcing the bombshell news of her split during her break.

“She has decided NOT to mention the breakdown of her marriage on screen and instead wants to keep the chatty dialogue between her and Ben upbeat and positive for viewers.

“She has been hurt that people who don’t even know her have judged her for not going to her mother-in-law’s funeral in March.”

“Even people from within Patrick’s family and inner circle who don’t know her well have criticised her for that and made out that it was the reason for the split when that couldn’t be further from the truth,” the insider continued.

“Cat is generally a really positive person but it hurts her to have people piling the blame onto her when this is a painful situation for them both.”

The exes have two sons together – Milo, eight , and James, six.

In a joint statement announcing their split in July, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”

Cat’s return to TV comes just days before Patrick will be back in RTÉ to host the brand new season of The Late Late Show, which kicks off on Friday, September 12th.