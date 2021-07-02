The 27-year-old has been absent from social media for months

Carla Jackson reappears on social media after suddenly deleting her Instagram account

Carla Jackson has reappeared on social media, months after she suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

The Dublin native, who is the sister of beauty entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson, abandoned her account last year without any explanation.

On Thursday night, Carla reappeared on her sister Suzanne’s Instagram Story, and admitted she’ll probably “never be back” on social media.

While filming a tutorial, Suzanne showed her sister in the background and said, “Somebody’s here to say hello! Everyone’s been asking for ya.”

Carla said, “Hi guys, look who’s back!” before Sue confessed, “She hates social media now…”

The 27-year-old admitted: “I hate it, I’m never gonna be back.”

“How are yous all? I am loving the life of no Instagram, and I’ll probably never be back, but sure look,” she said.

Suzanne, who has 297k followers on Instagram, replied: “I wish I could be you, I wish I could disappear forever from it.”

Signing off, Carla added: “I just thought I’d interrupt and say hello… love yous all!”

Back in February, Suzanne was forced to deny she had a falling out with Carla, after her followers pointed out that she hadn’t been on her Instagram Story in “months”

The beauty influencer responded: “God no! She’s my sister and we’re very close! Carla took a break from social media as she wasn’t enjoying it as much… and she’s loving it.”

“A break from social media can do you the world of good sometimes. It’s not the nicest place right now.”