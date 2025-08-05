Carl Mullan ‘was really worried’ about how changes at RTÉ would impact him

Carl Mullan revealed that he “was really worried” about how changes at RTÉ would impact both his career and personal life.

The radio star, who originally wanted to be a pilot or firefighter, had a change of mind when he decided to study journalism and follow in the footsteps of his father, Don Mullan.

Now speaking with the RTÉ Guide following the release of his new podcast with his wife Aisling, Carl reflected on the ups and downs of his career.

When his RTÉ 2FM Breakfast slot alongside Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan came to an end, the 35-year-old said, “From my point of view, I was upset that two people I’d become very close to were leaving.”

“Donncha, Doireann and I had managed to land on something with that show that was very special. I was worried at the time that with them leaving the show, it would be the end of our friendship, and that’s what upset me the most.”

However, things took a positive turn when he gained two new co-hosts, Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner.

He said: “It’s all settled in now and with Roz and Aisling, we’ve found our groove. It’s a different dynamic and new personalities, but that’s the thing I’m enjoying most about it.”

“My worry was that I would always be comparing, but we get on so well; it’s different but that’s OK and it makes it exciting.”

Carl announced he was teaming up with his wife, Aisling, for a new podcast entitled, How Are Ya Lovie? With Aisling and Carl.

The pair, who were first childhood friends, got married during an intimate ceremony in April 2022 at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow.

Friends and fans alike wasted no time taking to the comments section of the post, with 6 O’Clock Show host Katja Mia commenting: “Exciting!!!”

Doireann Garrihy said: “🥳🥳🥳🔥🔥🔥.”

Sinead O’Moore penned, “👏👏👏👏👏 I’m in 👏.”

In April, Carl shared a sweet insight into his and Aisling’s relationship as he shared an emotional tribute to her while celebrating a major milestone.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to commemorate their third wedding anniversary while sharing some footage from their big day.

He wrote: “3 years of madness and marriage to the absolute love of my life @aisling_mullan ❤️❤️❤️ (yes she’ll be mortified at me saying this so publicly but sure you know it’s true Aisling 😂❤️).”

The video started off with Carl arriving and all the guests looking super excited. Then, the next shot revealed Aisling getting ready with her bridesmaids while one wiped away her happy tears as she was overcome with emotion.

When the pair locked eyes as the bride began walking down the aisle, they were both in tears as they exchanged vows.

Referring to the lavish venue, he also praised Ballybeg House and revealed it was “the one and only wedding venue” they viewed.

“We are still so buzzed we got married there ❤️,” he added.

No time was wasted in people taking to the comments section of the post, with Doireann penning: “Too much 🥹❤️ Happy Anniversary beauts ❤️❤️❤️.”

Their wedding photographer commented: “One of my all-time favourite days, not sure where those 3 years have gone!!!”

The 2FM Breakfast host and Aisling have three kids, Daibhí, Éala and Béibhínn.