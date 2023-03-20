Carl Mullan throws his hat in the ring for The Late Late Show hosting job

Carl Mullan has thrown his hat in the ring for The Late Late Show hosting job.

On Thursday, Ryan Tubridy announced that he will be stepping down as the show’s host after this season.

The popular presenter will host his final Late Late Show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Carl, who won Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night, has since revealed he would love to take over from Ryan.

Speaking to Goss.ie after the final, the RTÉ 2FM star said: “Wow, yeah! The Late Late Show would be anybody’s dream gig.”

“I think we were all shocked at the news that Ryan Tubridy was leaving. He has been an incredible ambassador in that role and what he has done. He has really set the mark for whoever goes in there next.”

Carl continued: “If the opportunity came up I wouldn’t say no, but I think I am too in the infancy of my career to go for a job like that. That is the truth of it.”

“There are a lot of very qualified people who can do that job. I am not saying I wouldn’t do it.”

Other stars tipped to take over from Ryan include Claire Byrne, Miriam O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Connor and Sarah McInerney.